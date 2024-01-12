Q: I have scratches from my wiper blade on the windshield. Is there a product to remove them?

A: None that I am aware of other than cerium oxide, but using it takes lots of time and can create optical irregularities. If the scratches are deep enough to feel with your fingernail, forget it.

Cut the squeal

Q: I have a 2017 Toyota RAV4. After it's parked overnight, the front brakes squeal when I back out of the garage. Once I go forward, there is no sound when I approach a stop sign. The dealer said there's nothing wrong with the brakes. Is there is something I can spray on them to keep them quiet?

A: It is called anti-squeal compound. It also is available in tubes and as a paste. Applying it to the back sides of the pads usually quiets them.

Just a reminder

Q: According to the sticker on my windshield, it's been almost a year since my last oil change. I'm supposed to get a change every 10,000 miles, but I have gone only about 5,000 miles since my last one. My car is a 2014 Toyota Camry SE that uses synthetic oil. Do you recommend oil changes based on the time since last one or the mileage?

A: Although they can be a helpful reminder, I consider those stickers marketing tools to drive repeat business. Follow the maintenance schedule in your owner's manual or the oil change reminder onboard the car.

Mix or match

Q: Our 2014 Kia Soul has only ever had conventional oil. We were informed by the dealership that they now use synthetic oil. I read a while back that if a car is run on conventional oil, it is detrimental to change to synthetic. I went online to try to verify this, but the information there indicated that not only is it safe to switch, you can even switch back and forth. I would value your thoughts on this.

A: Not only can you switch back and forth, you can combine the two kinds of oil, as is the case with synthetic oil blends.

Ignore the jargon

Q: I own a 2016 Ford Edge. I went to my dealer for an oil change and safety inspection. One adviser said I needed pads and rotors. The person who brought me the bill said that I was almost in the red. I don't even know what that means. Should I have my brakes checked somewhere else?

A: I presume that the service writer was using some sort of jargon to tell you that the brakes were nearing the end of their life. Because the brakes passed the inspection, they are fine. If you are worried, have them inspected again after 5,000 more miles.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.