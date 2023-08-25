Q: I have a 2014 Honda Accord with 131,000 miles. I have brake, ABS and tire pressure warning lights on. As I understand it, this car uses changes in tire rotation to determine the tire with low pressure. The same method is used by the ABS system to determine if a tire that has lost traction. Is there a way to find out which sensor is responsible?

A: Yes, but it would be a time-consuming process of elimination that likely would result in a big labor charge. The sensor battery life is roughly 10 years, and I suspect that might be the issue. I'd suggest replacing all of the sensors.

Dragging brake

Q: I own a 2022 Chevy Silverado 2500 with about 12,000 miles. I went on a trip that took me out of my usual city driving and onto open roads that yield higher gas mileage. After about 30 miles, the average mileage went down 2 mpg. The truck felt heavy to me. I pulled over and set the electronic parking brake and then released it again. When I resumed my trip, everything was back to normal. Could something like this cause damage to any component?

A: It is possible that the parking brake was dragging a bit. Damage is unlikely. By the way, riding the brakes with a lazy left foot can mess up mileage, too. Not only because the brakes might be dragging, but the activated brake light switch sends bad info to the engine control computer.

Reluctant release

Q: Twice my 2021 GMC Yukon has had the parking brake lock up and not disengage when I put it in drive. Both times I had to disconnect the battery and let the current drain from the computer system. Is there a way to avoid having this happen a third time?

A: Sometimes, the electronic parking brake (EPB) needs to be reset. You often can do it yourself. Park on a level surface, turn on the ignition and press the brake pedal. Next, press and hold the EPB switch until the dashboard warning light flashes. Keep holding it until it stops flashing. Release the switch, and then press it once more. Done.

Odometer outage

Q: We own a 1993 Ford Thunderbird with only 59,000 miles. The speedometer works, but the analog odometer stopped working. We have tried to find someone to repair it, but to no avail. I am reaching out to you as a last-ditch effort.

A: The 1989-1997 model year Thunderbirds had plastic odometer gears that failed because of heat. The gears break — especially if you try to reset your odometer while the car is moving. You can send your speedometer to a company that rebuilds them. You can find them online by using your favorite search engine.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.