Q: We have always had older vehicles — until now — and always had our repairs done at a repair shop near our home. Well, we took a big step and purchased a new 2021 vehicle. We are wondering if we need to have this car serviced at the dealership, due to all the high-tech stuff in it, or would our old reliable shop have the technology to do any work needed?

A: You can have your vehicle serviced anywhere you wish, but ask if the shop has the equipment to handle your make and model. Having all the special tools, especially electronic diagnostic tools, can get expensive. By the way, work done by an independent shop will not void your warranty. Just be sure to save all your receipts.

A DIY declogger

Q: Regarding the topic of clogged sunroof drain tubes, I have found a quick and easy way to clean them using weed wacker trim line. It is long and flexible enough to navigate the entire drain tube, yet firm enough to get the job done by pushing any blockage out without damaging anything in the process. And as a bonus, the trim line is still usable in the weed wacker.

A: Good idea. I suggest using a stout line like 0.060 diameter, but 0.095 is easier to find.

Down on downshifting

Q: May I contribute to the debate over whether it's better to use the brakes to slow down rather than to downshift? Don't forget one of the most important reasons: safety. When you downshift, the driver behind you gets no warning that you're slowing. Braking activates the brake lights.

A: As a motorcyclist, I agree. Bikers like to downshift and, on a group ride, the effects of no brake lights can ripple through the group, startling the following riders.

Tired tire worries

Q: At 71, I don't put a lot of mileage on my tires, so wear is not an issue. Assuming I don't trade cars (I have a Honda Accord with less than 60,000 miles) and I live as long as my parents did (mid 80s), my tires are likely to be on my car a long time. At what time interval do I need to change tires because of their age even if they have little tread wear?

A: Carmakers suggest replacing tires after six years. Tire rubber does age, and that can affect performance, handling and safety for spirited drivers, but I would not worry about tires driven locally at reasonable speeds.

Ad nauseam

Q: The recent complaint about cars being wrapped with advertising got me thinking: One means of relief might be that many municipalities have zoning ordinances that prohibit advertising in residential neighborhoods.

A: Good point. Plus, there are regulations about parking commercial vehicles on residential streets. Even if there are no local laws, many homeowner associations are strict about such issues.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.