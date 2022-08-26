Q: I see you recommend waxing your car twice a year. I have owned more than 30 cars in my life and have never waxed any of them. When my car comes out of the car wash, it looks as good as any of my neighbors' cars. Have you sold out to the wax companies?

A: Sold out? Never. I am having too much fun writing this column to risk losing it. But you should realize that not everybody goes to the car wash. Many of us prefer to wash our own cars in the shade of a big tree while sipping a cold beer.

Car wash concerns

Q: Are automated car washes safe? How often, if at all, should they be used?

A: You might be surprised to learn that car washes are often safer than doing it yourself. Owners unwittingly drag dirt around with their sponges, rags or mitts. Most do not use a second bucket to rinse the sponge or mitt before dipping back in the soapy bucket. Don't fret about running your car through the car wash whenever it needs a bath. But shop around first. Many offer discounts for multiple purchases.

No headlights

Q: Quite often when I am driving at night, I come up on a car with no taillights. When I get in front of them, I see that they have their headlights on. In my experience, when you have your headlights on you also have your taillights on. How is it possible to have just the headlights on?

A: Although it might appear that the headlights are on, it is likely the daytime running lights that you see. In urban areas with lots of ambient lighting, the driver might not notice that the real headlights are not on.

Radar safety

Q: My 2018 Prius uses radar to maintain distance when using Adaptive Cruise Control. How much of the radar energy penetrates the car in front of me?

A: None. The signal bounces back to your car. You, too, are safe when the signal returns.

Fix or replace?

Q: I have a 1998 Oldsmobile Royale with a 3.8-liter engine. Over the years, it has had a problem with the intake gaskets leaking. They have been changed twice, and I fear it's ready for a third because the antifreeze in the reservoir tank goes very low, plus the engine will misfire. Could you please advise me on this repair? I would like to keep the car if it is worth repairing.

A: The original gaskets were plastic, but there are improved aluminum gaskets that hold up much better. I have faith in Fel-Pro gaskets, which I have used for years. As for keeping the car, Edmunds estimates the value to be between $850 and $1,200 for a vehicle in average shape. Get some quotes for the repair to help you decide.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.