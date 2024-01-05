Q: We have a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara. A couple of months ago, we had the brakes and all four tires replaced. Recently, the ABS light has started coming on. It goes out after a few minutes and doesn't seem to affect the driving or braking. It happens mostly when turning the wheel sharply to pull into or out of a parking space or when I am backing out of the garage.

The dealer wants big bucks to "investigate" the problem, assuring us that it's nothing to do with the recent repairs. Is this a serious issue, or could it be something easily fixed? I would prefer not to be totally at the mercy of the dealership. Their investigations can be time consuming and costly.

A: Because Jeep uses wheel speed sensors to calculate the need for ABS, the problem might rest with one of those sensors. It could have a bad gap, a loose wire or some other issue. It may have happened during service, but there's no way to prove that. You are not totally at the mercy of the dealership, however. You can take your Jeep to an independent shop. My hunch is that it is an easy fix.

Don't fret missing part

Q: I lost the plastic guard under the front of my vehicle. I would like to know if I need to replace this piece.

A: I believe you are referring to the front air dam. The dams often get knocked off by parking curbs and snow. They reduce drag a little bit, but they are not a critical part of the vehicle.

Discourage rodents

Q: We relocate to Florida for the winter. Our 2019 Santa Fe is parked outside. We are finding nuts and seeds in the engine compartment. Can we do anything to deter the use of our vehicle as a pantry?

A: The folks at Consumer Reports say that ideally, you should park away from places that are known to draw rodents, such as near trash bins or natural food sources, like vegetable gardens. Move the car regularly, discouraging varmints from taking up residence. And occasionally honk the horn before starting the car to scare away any napping critters.

There are spray products that are meant to deter rodents that you could mist under the hood and around the vehicle. Spraying a mixture of peppermint oil and cayenne pepper is reported to work.

Seeing the light

Q: In response to the writer wondering about cloudy headlights, you also could have mentioned that Walmart automotive centers offer a headlight restoration for $26.88. I've taken several cars over the years to them and been very pleased.

A: I wasn't aware of this, so I checked it out on the Walmart website. Thanks.

Bob Weber is a writer, mechanic and ASE-certified Master Automobile Technician. His writing has appeared in automotive trade publications, Consumer Guide and Consumers Digest. Send automotive questions along with name and town to motormouth.tribune@gmail.com.