A motorcyclist who crashed west of the Twin Cities has died two days later, officials said Monday.

The wreck occurred early Friday evening near Annandale on Hwy. 24 at 91st Street, according to the State Patrol.

Jedd R. Johannes, 39, of Annandale, died late Sunday afternoon at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The patrol said Johannes was heading south on Hwy. 24, drove off the road and crashed. Johannes was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.