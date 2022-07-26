A motorcyclist lost control on an interstate in Forest Lake, crashed and died, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 35 near Hwy. 97, the State Patrol said.
The patrol identified the motorcyclist as 45-year-old Sky P. Oneil, of North Branch, Minn. The patrol said Oneil did not have on a helmet.
Oneil was traveling in the center lane, veered to the right and crashed into the ditch, according to the patrol.
