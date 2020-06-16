A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck at an intersection on the western edge of the Twin Cities, authorities said Monday.
William Scott II, 51, of St. Bonifacius, died from injuries he suffered in the crash about 6:25 p.m. Saturday in Franklin Township, the Wright County Sheriff’s Office said.
Pickup driver Keith Kokesch, 52, of Watertown, was on 110th Street SE., and turned into the path of Scott’s motorcycle on southbound County Road 17, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Scott died later at a nearby hospital. Kokesch was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
