A motorcyclist who was fleeing police in Coon Rapids died early Wednesday when he crashed and was thrown from his bike.

Police witnessed the motorcyclist committing several traffic violations in the vicinity of Egret and Foley boulevards about 2:45 a.m. and attempted a traffic stop.

The man took off at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign at 102nd and Dogwood streets and struck another vehicle, said Tierney Peters, a spokesperson with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was ejected from his motorcycle. Police performed lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Peters said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a helmet, Peters said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 21-year-old man from Coon Rapids, suffered minor injuries. Family members took him to Unity Hospital in Fridley, Peters said.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash.