A motorcyclist riding in a group lost control on a curve crashed and died in the north metro area, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday in St. Francis in the 4000 block of NW. St. Francis Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.
Eric Ryan Almquist, 27, of Otsego, was taken by air ambulance to HCMC and died there, the Sheriff’s Office added.
Almquist was riding with other motorcyclists on southbound St. Francis Boulevard, where he approached a curve at a high rate of speed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He went into a ditch and then landed on the property of a city public works building.
