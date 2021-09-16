A motorcyclist died Thursday in Duluth after crashing into another vehicle as it stopped for a school bus, according to police.
Duluth officers were called to Hwy. 23 and W. 121st Avenue for a report of a crash about 3:40 p.m., according to a news release. Witnesses reported they saw the motorcycle crash into the back of another vehicle that had stopped for a school bus.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, died at the scene. Authorities will release a name after family members are notified.
ALEX CHHITH
