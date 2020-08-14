Police arrested Friday afternoon the mother and grandmother of a Brooklyn Park 2-year-old boy who was critically injured in a shooting, and are searching for a third suspect.

The gunfire occurred about 7:10 a.m. Thursday at the Huntington Place Apartments in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue, police said. Officers responding to a 911 call found the boy and provided aid and CPR. The child’s condition remains critical, according to police.

Someone in the house told 911 that the boy shot himself in the abdomen, according to emergency dispatch audio. A gun was found near the boy, the dispatch also said. Police said people in the apartment gave conflicting information about what happened leading up to the shooting.

The mother, 20, and the grandmother, 57, were arrested on suspicion of covering up the crime after the fact. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Police are searching for Keyshawn Lemont Cosey-Gray, 20, for his alleged involvement.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Brooklyn Park police at 763-493-8222.