A 2-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Thursday in a Brooklyn Park apartment, where several adults were inside and one of them ran from the scene, authorities said.

The gunfire occurred about 7:10 a.m. in the home in the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the boy, provided aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, police said.

Emergency responders took the child to a hospital, where their condition was critical, according to police.

The man who fled goes by the street name “BD,” police said. “It is currently unclear what his involvement is in this incident,” a statement from police read.

No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact police at 763-493-8222.