Quiet, Mainly Sunny Thursday

A quiet, mostly sunny day awaits us on Thursday in the metro - and that sunshine will make it a bit deceiving in the temperature department. Morning temperatures will start in the upper teens with highs climbing to the upper 20s.

The sunniest skies across the state Thursday will be across northern Minnesota - but, even then, you'll be able to consider the day mostly sunny in southern Minnesota with just passing clouds. Highs will climb into the 20s for most locations. While still above average, these highs are at least closer to average than we were for most of December.

Snow Chances Late This Week Into The Weekend

Forecast loop from Noon Friday to 6 PM Saturday.

As we head toward the end of the week and the first half of the weekend, we will watch a system drop out of Canada that'll bring us our next shot of snowfall.

Heaviest Snow: Northern Minnesota . The heaviest snow is expected to fall across northern Minnesota, where at least 2" of snow will be possible with higher amounts (4"+) possible for the higher terrain of the North Shore.

. The heaviest snow is expected to fall across northern Minnesota, where at least 2" of snow will be possible with higher amounts (4"+) possible for the higher terrain of the North Shore. Metro Snow Potential. Toward the metro, we will watch snow chances Friday Night and again during the second half of Saturday into Saturday Night, with weekend totals of maybe up to an inch.

Friday: For Friday, we'll see a mostly cloudy day as that cold front dips into northern Minnesota, with an overnight snow chance in the metro. Highs will climb into the mid-30s.

Saturday: Cloudy skies will be around, with the best chances of snow during the second half of the day. Highs will be around freezing.

Sunday: We'll clear the snow out of the region, but keep the cloud cover around. Highs will be slightly cooler behind that system - only in the upper 20s.

Next Week: System To Our South & Much Colder Air

Forecast image for Noon next Tuesday.

As we head toward the first half of next week, we will be tracking the potential for a significant storm system impacting the central United States. While southern Minnesota could get clipped by the far northern part of the system, the track at the moment continues to be too far east to bring us the most impactful snow. That appears more likely to occur from Kansas City to the Quad Cities, Milwaukee/Chicago, and northern Michigan.

What appears to be certain is that the system that moves across the central United States next week will drag colder air into the region out of Canada. By late next week, highs are only expected to be in the teens, with potentially our first lows around 0F (if not subzero) for the winter season. The coldest low the metro has seen so far this winter was 8F back on November 28th. The coldest high was the day before - November 27th - at 21F.

Next Week Will Actually Feel Like Winter

By Paul Douglas

Yesterday was the first time I've ever driven my (old/vintage) convertible in January. With the top up, of course. On Tuesday friend and boating enthusiast Bob Bilger went sailing on Lake Minnesota, the latest he's ever been out on the water. Golfing in December, when every day of the month was milder than average? Fascinating and a bit unsettling, as in "where am I living again?"

Snow and ice is part of Minnesota's ethos. Thousands of jobs and countless outdoor events depend on reliable snow and ice 4 months of the year.

We are sliding into a colder, more active pattern. No mega-storms yet, just a series of "five and dime storms", with credit to the Twin Cities National Weather Service. Well said. A coating of snow is possible Saturday night, maybe an inch or 2 Tuesday as a big storm tracks from Amarillo to Chicago. An inch or two next Thursday? I expect snow-covered lawns by late next week. Only 2 months late, but oh well.

I see teens late next week with lows near 0F. Ice-making weather is coming. Finally.

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, brisk. Wake up 19. High 29. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and a bit milder. Wake up 25. High 34. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Coating of light snow possible. Wake up 28. High 33. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 7-12 mph.

SUNDAY: Peeks of sun, dry. Wake up 20. High 29. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Light snow PM hours. Wake up 18. High 28. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind NE 8-13 mph.

TUESDAY: Quick inch of snow early. Wake up 22. High 25. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly with snow possible at night. Wake up 18. High 26. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

January 4th

*Length Of Day: 8 hours, 53 minutes, and 33 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: 1 minute and 1 second

*When Do We Climb Above 9 Hours Of Daylight? January 10th (9 hours, 1 minutes, 15 seconds)

*When Is The Latest Sunrise? December 30th-January 5th (7:51 AM)

*When Are Sunsets At/After 5 PM? January 18th (5:01 PM)

This Day in Weather History

January 4th

1981: Air cold enough to freeze a mercury thermometer pours into Minnesota. Tower hits 45 below zero.

National Weather Forecast

On Thursday, a system in the Southwestern United States will produce snow in the Four Corners region with storms in the Southern Plains. A system working into the Pacific Northwest will bring rain and higher-elevation snowfall. Snow showers - some caused by lake effect - will occur in the Great Lakes and New England.

The heaviest rain through the end of the week will fall across portions of the Texas and Louisiana coast and areas just inland from there, where some 3"+ amounts will be possible.

The heaviest snow through the end of the week will be out in the western United States, where several mountain ranges could see at least 6-12" of snowfall.

