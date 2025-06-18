More employers are sending workers shopping for their own health coverage

A small, growing number of employers are putting health insurance decisions entirely in the hands of their workers.
Instead of offering traditional insurance, they're giving workers money to buy their own coverage in what's known as Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements, or ICHRAs.
Advocates say this approach provides small companies that couldn't afford insurance a chance to offer something. It also caps a growing expense for employers and fits conservative political goals of giving people more purchasing power over their coverage.
But ICHRAs place the risk for finding coverage on the employee, and they force them to do something many dislike: Shop for insurance.
''It's maybe not perfect, but it's solving a problem for a lot of people,'' said Cynthia Cox, of the nonprofit KFF, which studies health care issues.
Here's a closer look at how this approach to health insurance is evolving.
What's an ICHRA?
Normally, U.S. employers offering health coverage will have one or two insurance options for workers through what's known as a group plan. The employers then pick up most of the premium, or cost of coverage.