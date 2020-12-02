A man who was injured in a crash while riding his moped in Lakeville has died, authorities said Tuesday.
Dwayne M. Anderson, 32, of Rosemount was involved in a wreck with a minivan on Nov. 9 and died last Thursday at HCMC in Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
Police in Lakeville haven’t disclosed details about the crash, which occurred about 1 a.m. in a residential area at Fairhaven Avenue and W. 170th Street.
“Dwayne passed by doing one of the many hobbies that he loved, riding a minibike,” Anderson’s online obituary read. “He enjoyed working on small engines and getting satisfaction of making something that wouldn’t run and getting it to work perfectly.”
