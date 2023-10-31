A Monticello man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Prior Lake.

Tyler Schlotfeldt-Gidney, 28, was arrested Friday in the shooting death of Justin Capri Boyland, also 28, of Minneapolis. A woman was with Boyland at the time of the shooting. She told police Schlotfeldt-Gidney was the father of her 3-year-old daughter, and that she was in a relationship with Boyland and has a 3-month-old son with him, according to a criminal complaint.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney was charged Monday in Scott County with second-degree murder and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence.

Prior Lake police responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to reports of a shooting at 15651 Skuya Dr. NW. in Spring Lake Regional Park, according to the complaint.

They found Boyland on the ground outside a black SUV with a gunshot wound to the upper right leg. Officers provided aid and were joined by emergency medical responders before taking him to a hospital.

Boyland died two days later in the hospital.

The woman was meeting with Schlotfeldt-Gidney to discuss their daughter, and Boyland accompanied her because her ex "has been physical with her in the past," the complaint said.

She parked her vehicle in a parking lot next to Schlotfeldt-Gidney, who got out of his vehicle. The woman reported hearing gunshots as Boyland exited their vehicle.

A nearby security guard told police he heard gunshots before seeing a man tuck a handgun in his waist, the complaint says. The man got into his vehicle and sped off, the security guard said.

Attorney information was not available on online court records Monday night.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney's bail was set at $2 million with conditions. He was arrested Friday and remained in the Scott County jail as of Monday night. His next court appearance is set for Friday.