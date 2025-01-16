Monique Linder went from marketing Prince to educating young musicians

A: We started with the 100-year birthday party for Jimmy Carter; we put together a great show at the Armory [in 2024]. We said, “Let’s continue” and created the Everyday People Project. I’m their media agency of record. We need to go into communities, not just with concerts. So we’ll come in a couple of days before the show and talk to people about what’s going on in their lives, what amplification can we do to help them with the challenges. We’re getting sponsorships for the shows so everyday people can come to the shows.