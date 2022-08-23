GAME RECAP
Impact player
Corey Seager, Rangers
Seager made it to base in three of his four trips to the plate, drawing a walk, hitting a single and delivering an RBI base hit.
By the numbers
17 Triple plays for the Twins in their history, including the one from Jose Miranda and Carlos Correa in the fourth inning Monday, the team's second triple play of the season.
19 Consecutive games in which Adolis Garcia has successfully recorded a hit. He reached Monday with his first-pitch, leadoff homer in the fifth inning off Sonny Gray.
