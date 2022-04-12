IMPACT PLAYER: Dylan Bundy, Twins
Five shutout innings on only one hit is a rousing debut for the Twins' free-agent gamble.
BY THE NUMBERS
102 Velocity, in miles per hour, of a Jhoan Duran fastball, fastest by a Twins pitcher in StatCast's 15 seasons.
2 Twins baserunners thrown out at home plate by the Seattle defense.
3.87 ERA of Twins starters through their first four games.
ON DECK
If rain holds off, the Twins will play host to the Dodgers for the first time since 2014; they were supposed to in July 2020, but that series got wiped out by the pandemic.
