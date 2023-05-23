IMPACT PLAYER: Michael Conforto, Giants
The right fielder's three-run homer in the top of the first inning extended San Francisco's lead to 4-0.
BY THE NUMBERS
16 Strikeouts by Twins batters, including four by Willi Castro and three by Michael A. Taylor.
8 Runners left on base by the Twins.
3⅔ Shutout innings by Sean Manaea, the Giants' second pitcher of the game. The lefthander also struck out eight.
