IMPACT PLAYER: Michael Conforto, Giants

The right fielder's three-run homer in the top of the first inning extended San Francisco's lead to 4-0.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Strikeouts by Twins batters, including four by Willi Castro and three by Michael A. Taylor.

8 Runners left on base by the Twins.

3⅔ Shutout innings by Sean Manaea, the Giants' second pitcher of the game. The left­hander also struck out eight.