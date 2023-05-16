IMPACT PLAYER: Max Muncy, Dodgers
The veteran infielder had three hits, including two home runs to take over MLB lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Home runs, of Trevor Larnach's five this year, with runners on base. In 2021-22, 11 of Larnach's 12 homers were solo blasts.
2 Runners picked off first base by the Twins; Brock Stewart did it in the sixth inning and Jhoan Duran in the 10th.
.711 Opponents' slugging percentage this year in first inning against Pablo López.
6.35 Griffin Jax's ERA in six May appearances.
Twins
After multiple rallies and a late lead, Twins fall 9-8 to Dodgers in 12 innings
The longest game of the season for the Twins featured a month's worth of late-inning heroics, but it wasn't enough as the Dodgers drew a bases-loaded walk for the win.
Twins
Atlanta claims pitcher Dereck Rodriguez from Twins on waivers
Rodríguez made one appearance for the Twins this season and two last season, and was 2-0 in seven games for the St. Paul Saints this season.
Twins
Monday's Twins-Dodgers game recap
A quick look at the wild series opener at Dodger Stadium.
Sports
Conforto's 3-run homer propels Giants to 6-3 win over Phillies
Michael Conforto hit his fourth homer in the past six games as part of a six-run second inning for the San Francisco Giants, who beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Monday night to snap a three-game skid.
Sports
Perdomo, Gurriel hit 2-run homers as Diamondbacks win 4th straight, beat A's 5-2 behind Kelly
Merrill Kelly thought for sure Jordan Díaz had swung, and the Arizona pitcher was expecting to add another strikeout to his stellar start.