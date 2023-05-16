IMPACT PLAYER: Max Muncy, Dodgers

The veteran infielder had three hits, including two home runs to take over MLB lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Home runs, of Trevor Larnach's five this year, with runners on base. In 2021-22, 11 of Larnach's 12 homers were solo blasts.

2 Runners picked off first base by the Twins; Brock Stewart did it in the sixth inning and Jhoan Duran in the 10th.

.711 Opponents' slugging percentage this year in first inning against Pablo López.

6.35 Griffin Jax's ERA in six May appearances.