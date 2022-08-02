IMPACT PLAYER: Gio Urshela, third baseman

Hit his first-career walkoff homer, which was also his first walkoff in extra innings. The two-run bomb was his fourth-career walkoff plate appearance.

BY THE NUMBERS

1,100 Days since July 28, 2019, the most recent time Aaron Sanchez — who struck out eight in his Twins debut — had eight or more strikeouts in the major leagues.

17 Swinging strikes for Sanchez, which ties a career high and is the second-most from a Twins pitcher this season.