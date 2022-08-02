IMPACT PLAYER: Gio Urshela, third baseman
Hit his first-career walkoff homer, which was also his first walkoff in extra innings. The two-run bomb was his fourth-career walkoff plate appearance.
BY THE NUMBERS
1,100 Days since July 28, 2019, the most recent time Aaron Sanchez — who struck out eight in his Twins debut — had eight or more strikeouts in the major leagues.
17 Swinging strikes for Sanchez, which ties a career high and is the second-most from a Twins pitcher this season.
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
Mike Clevinger is starting to pitch like the guy who excited the Padres' brass enough to trade for him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Sports
NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas
The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever and former No. 1 overall draft pick Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers on Monday night for infielder Mark Mathias and a top pitching prospect.
Sports
Turner, Muncy power Dodgers to 8-2 win over Giants
Trea Turner homered to extend his hitting streak to 19 games, Max Muncy also went deep, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 8-2 Monday night.
Sports
Urshela hits 2-run HR in 10th, Twins rally past Tigers 5-3
Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career.
Gophers
Shattuck defenseman says he will play for Gophers men's hockey
The New Jersey native will play for the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2022-2023 season.