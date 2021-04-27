GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Wolves

Made 10 of 16 shots in nearly 31 minutes off the bench, including the wide-open winning layup with 4.2 seconds to play.

BY THE NUMBERS

18 Utah's biggest lead; the Wolves' biggest lead was 13.

9 Lead changes; the game also had six ties.

54-37 The Wolves' edge in bench points, with Juancho Hernangomez adding 14.

STAFF REPORTS