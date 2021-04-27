GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
Made 10 of 16 shots in nearly 31 minutes off the bench, including the wide-open winning layup with 4.2 seconds to play.
BY THE NUMBERS
18 Utah's biggest lead; the Wolves' biggest lead was 13.
9 Lead changes; the game also had six ties.
54-37 The Wolves' edge in bench points, with Juancho Hernangomez adding 14.
STAFF REPORTS
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Access Vikings
Podcast: Scouting, projecting 2021 NFL Draft has unique challenges
This draft is unlike any other after only some college football was played, and only some offseason events were held. How did teams adjust? What changes could be here to stay?
High Schools
At the turn, he knew: Charlie Crosby is the Star Tribune Metro Boys' Swimmer of the Year
A state meet record time in the 50 freestyle was one of four first-place finishes for the speedy Breck swimmer.
High Schools
Dedication, leadership fuel Star Tribune Metro Gymnast of the Year Anna Mielke
The junior took a less-traveled path to gymnastics excellence. This season she was the metro area's top-placing all-round performer in leading her team to the Class 1A state championship.
High Schools
Team-first toughness: Simley's Bennett Tabor is the Star Tribune Metro Wrestler of the Year
The senior finished the season 33-0, winning his last match with a swollen eye from a fist to the face, and ended his high school career with an 85-match winning streak.
Vikings
Ten picks and some trades: Our seven-round 2021 Vikings mock draft
Ben Goessling projects how the team will navigate through the NFL draft, including trades that would alter the picks as they currently stand.