MONDAY
SOCCER • BOYS
LAKE
• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 0
• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0
• Eden Prairie 1, Wayzata 1, tie
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton 3, North Branch 0
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Maranatha 1
• Nova Classical 4, Trinity 1
• St. Croix Prep 3, New Life Academy 0
• St. Agnes at Concordia Academy
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0
• Holy Angels 9, Brooklyn Center 0
• Richfield 7, Columbia Heights 3
• St. Anthony 3, St. Croix Lutheran 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 5, New Prague 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Chestertn Acad. 4, Hope Acad. 0
• Prairie Seeds 6, LILA 0
• Central Minn. Christian at Delano
• St. John's Prep at Zimmerman
MINNESOTA
• Byron 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2
• Cannon Falls 0, Lake City 0, tie
• East Grand Forks 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1
• Roch. Lourdes 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0
• Stewartville 7, Triton/K-W 3
SOCCER • GIRLS
LAKE
• Edina 3, Minnetonka 0
• Hopkins 3, Buffalo 1
• Wayzata 2, Eden Prairie 0
MCAA
• Heritage Christian 3, Spectrum 1
• Eagle Ridge Academy at PACT
MISSISSIPPI 8
• North Branch 2, Princeton 1
SKYLINE
• Maranatha/WL 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
• St. Agnes 12, Concordia Academy 1
• Trinity 9, Nova Classical 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0
• St. Croix Lutheran 2, St. Anthony 1
• Columbia Heights at Richfield
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 5, New Prague 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• St. John's Prep at Zimmerman
• Twin Cities Academy at North Lakes
MINNESOTA
• Moorhead 4, Bemidji 0
• Proctor 4, Two Harbors 1
TENNIS • GIRLS
MINNESOTA
• St. Peter 5, New Ulm 2
RANKINGS
CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS
CLASS 2A STATE RANKINGS
By the Coaches Association
Team
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Farmington; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Rosemount; 9. Alexandria; 10. Forest Lake.
Individual
• 1. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 2. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 3. Anna Fenske, Farimongton; 4. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Maya Mor, Minnetonka; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 7. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 8. Halle Mestery, East Ridge; 9. Mariah Fenske, Farmington; 10. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South.