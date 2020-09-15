MONDAY

SOCCER • BOYS

LAKE

• Hopkins 2, Buffalo 0

• Minnetonka 1, Edina 0

• Eden Prairie 1, Wayzata 1, tie

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton 3, North Branch 0

SKYLINE

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Maranatha 1

• Nova Classical 4, Trinity 1

• St. Croix Prep 3, New Life Academy 0

• St. Agnes at Concordia Academy

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0

• Holy Angels 9, Brooklyn Center 0

• Richfield 7, Columbia Heights 3

• St. Anthony 3, St. Croix Lutheran 1

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 5, New Prague 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Chestertn Acad. 4, Hope Acad. 0

• Prairie Seeds 6, LILA 0

• Central Minn. Christian at Delano

• St. John's Prep at Zimmerman

MINNESOTA

• Byron 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2

• Cannon Falls 0, Lake City 0, tie

• East Grand Forks 5, Hillcrest Lutheran 1

• Roch. Lourdes 4, Kasson-Mantorville 0

• Stewartville 7, Triton/K-W 3

SOCCER • GIRLS

LAKE

• Edina 3, Minnetonka 0

• Hopkins 3, Buffalo 1

• Wayzata 2, Eden Prairie 0

MCAA

• Heritage Christian 3, Spectrum 1

• Eagle Ridge Academy at PACT

MISSISSIPPI 8

• North Branch 2, Princeton 1

SKYLINE

• Maranatha/WL 3, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

• St. Agnes 12, Concordia Academy 1

• Trinity 9, Nova Classical 0

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 5, Fridley 0

• St. Croix Lutheran 2, St. Anthony 1

• Columbia Heights at Richfield

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Holy Family 5, New Prague 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• St. John's Prep at Zimmerman

• Twin Cities Academy at North Lakes

MINNESOTA

• Moorhead 4, Bemidji 0

• Proctor 4, Two Harbors 1

TENNIS • GIRLS

MINNESOTA

• St. Peter 5, New Ulm 2

RANKINGS

CROSS COUNTRY • GIRLS

CLASS 2A STATE RANKINGS

By the Coaches Association

Team

• 1. Wayzata; 2. Edina; 3. Farmington; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Minnetonka; 6. Stillwater; 7. Willmar; 8. Rosemount; 9. Alexandria; 10. Forest Lake.

Individual

• 1. Analee Weaver, Stillwater; 2. Abbey Nechanicky, Wayzata; 3. Anna Fenske, Farimongton; 4. Molly Moening, St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Maya Mor, Minnetonka; 6. Ali Weimer, St. Michael-Albertville; 7. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 8. Halle Mestery, East Ridge; 9. Mariah Fenske, Farmington; 10. Claire Vukovics, Lakeville South.