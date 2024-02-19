Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes letters from readers online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

A short video of a healthy wolf successfully chasing down a deer in the forests of St. Louis County wouldn't normally be newsworthy ("Video of wolf killing deer becomes political fodder," Feb. 14). It's disturbing to me, however, that some deer hunters and politicians keep complaining about this natural predator-prey process.

It seems that Minnesota's anti-wolf contingent, led by U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber, is looking for any excuse to demonize wolves. To be sure, in some parts of the state hunters killed fewer deer. But that's not unexpected because of last winter's brutal conditions, which led to deer dying off.

In fact, there are troves of scientific evidence showing that wolves are beneficial to deer populations. They filter out sicker and weaker deer and improve the strength of herds. Most reasonable Minnesotans know this, so it's baffling why some of our elected officials seem so determined to strip wolves of the strong and effective federal protections they need.

We've seen what happens when these federal protections are removed. In 2021, Wisconsin allowed hunters to slaughter more than 200 wolves in just three days. While I hope my neighbors here in Minnesota wouldn't let that happen, it's worth remembering what's at stake if we fail to protect our cherished and awe-inspiring wolves.

Lori Andresen, Duluth





•••





Perhaps someone should tell Rep. Stauber that the wolf in that video was probably very hungry, so it went after a deer, one of its main food sources, and in no way threatened the logger standing there filming it.

Wolves can't buy chuck roasts at grocery stores. They hunt and kill for food. The rest of the article indicates the wolf population in Minnesota has remained stable for the last 30 years. The rest of the country "poisoned, shot and trapped" them out of existence by the early 1900s.

Mary Bowman, Minnetonka





BIDEN'S AGE

You don't need a degree to see this

A Feb. 14 letter "The special counsel is not a doctor" takes the Robert Hur report to task for including comments regarding President Joe Biden's mental fitness because Hur is not a "medical professional." That opinion put me in mind of a famous song lyric from our own Bob Dylan: "You don't need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows." In context, it emphasizes the point that there are some facts that one needs no special training or expertise to state with complete confidence.

John Chapman, Victoria





•••





Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden ... Joe Biden vs. Donald Trump. This seems to be the only presidential matchup that previous letter writers seem to be able to focus on. How shortsighted can seemingly intelligent adults be? I implore you: Just stop already! There is far too much saber-rattling about the merits and shortcomings of only these two candidates. Most of you are totally missing the real point: Both parties need to select and run a different candidate, and that needs to happen yesterday! And, rather than either of the two current, poor choices, the voters should have the choice of someone like Nikki Haley or maybe Gavin Newsom, both of whom offer a much younger and much less controversial choice than either Trump or Biden. Or, possibly consider a centrist like Dean Phillips, a reasonable mashup of Haley and Newsom? Maybe some of you have other alternate choices in mind for each party and that's fine, start talking them up. But, please, no more talk of Trump or Biden and "holding your nose" and voting only for your perception of the lesser of those two evils. We have to do better for the future success, survival and status of the United States as the most respected and revered nation in the free world, and our best choices are not Joseph R. Biden or Donald J. Trump.

Mike Mehle, Minnetonka





•••





Let's ignore Biden's cognitive decline and focus on the results of his first three years compared to his promises from his campaign and inaugural speech. He stated he would unite the country and bring stability to the world stage.

The actual facts:

Before Biden we were not actively involved in any wars. His actions led to two wars that have the world on edge. His massive spending created record inflation so the cost of some basics is 20% higher than when he took office. Two-thirds of the country now live paycheck to paycheck. He made no attempt to unite the country by immediately calling half of the country extremists. Under his "leadership," almost 80% of the country believe we are heading in the wrong direction.

These basic facts of his administration and the fact that he cannot coherently read a teleprompter should concern anyone about four more years of this rudderless leadership.

Bob Tumilson, Apple Valley





•••





I have read with interest the letters/articles regarding Biden's age, memory problems and the Hur report. My mother suffered with and from dementia the last few years of her life. And we suffered right along with her. We saw a decline in physical coordination (she broke her ankle), a lack of ability to do things (even routine) without supervision, and an inability to stay on point with her thought and speech process. She also had that lost, "what am I doing here" expression on her face. I now see all of these in Biden. However, I don't think that will be the terrible scar on the Biden presidency and legacy. That has already been eclipsed by the failure to secure our southern border and the effects of that disaster for decades to come. I really don't think you should lose sleep over Biden's age, memory or dementia symptoms. There are much bigger things to worry about!

Curt Reese, Olivia, Minn.





BUSINESS LEADERS

A high standard, huh?

Forget for a moment the puerile notion that being a corporate CEO has anything to do with being president of the United States ("Would a board of directors retain Biden as CEO? Or Trump?" Opinion Exchange, Feb. 15).

Focus, if you will, "on the integrity side," on the Republican candidate who misled banking institutions, and author Roy Ginsburg's claim that, "A CEO who engaged in comparable conduct wouldn't last a minute in corporate America."

According to the firm Better Markets, over the past 23 years six U.S. megabanks — JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley — have accrued over 400 major legal actions including multiple felonies, resulting in over $200 billion in fines and settlements. We're still waiting for even one of their CEOs to be fired.

"A minute in corporate America" appears to be a very long time.

William Beyer, St. Louis Park





ALEXEI NAVALNY

GOP sides with his killer

After years of abuse and degradation, Russian President Vladimir Putin was finally able to kill Alexei Navalny. He was killed because he opposed the corruption and absolutism of a murderous dictator. Today, the Republican caucus seems determined to advance the geopolitical agenda of Navalny's killer. What a bitter irony. Navalny was willing to die for the future of his country. The Republican caucus is now supporting an adjudicated sexual abuser, grifter, embezzler, fraudster, pathological liar and would-be dictator. They do this because they are terrified of a primary challenge. I'm sure that as they are voting against the next aid package for Ukraine, they are sending their thoughts and prayers to the beleaguered Ukrainian troops, who are manning the front lines of freedom. Is there any courage or integrity left in the Republican Party?

Timothy Neil McLean, Blaine