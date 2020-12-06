The Iron Range man shot to death in St. Louis County by sheriff's deputies over the weekend was identified Sunday by his mother as 19-year-old Estavon Dominic Elioff.

Elioff was the man who law enforcement believes was suspected of shoplifting early Saturday afternoon at L & M Fleet Supply in Mountain Iron shortly before he was chased into the woods and shot, said his mother, Jacqueline Elioff.

A Sheriff's Office statement said a deputy arrived outside the retailer, where Elioff "refused commands and then fled on foot."

About an hour later, deputies and a police dog found the man in some woods. During the confrontation, deputies first deployed Tasers, then two of them shot the man, the statement continued.

Elioff, who lived in Virginia, a few miles to the east of where he was shot, died at the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not say what led the deputies to shoot Elioff or whether he had a weapon of any sort.

"Why did two officers have to feel the need to shoot him?" said Jacqueline Elioff, who lives in Vancouver, Wash., and was given a minimal amount of information from the Sheriff's Office, when she was notified several hours later that her son was dead.

"All I know is that he was running from them," she said. "They tased him, and they shot him. I don't know. I have all these questions."

Deputies learned during the pursuit that the man had matched the description of a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened Friday in Virginia, where gunfire hit a home's rear door but left no one injured, according to police in that city. Another suspect in that incident, a 32-year-old man, was arrested and remains jailed.

The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on standard administrative leave, and St. Louis County has asked for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. Their identities have yet to be released.

Assisting in the search leading up to Elioff's death were police officers from Virginia, Eveleth and Gilbert. The State Patrol also had a role in setting up the perimeter and conducting the search.

Jacqueline Elioff said she spoke with her son Saturday morning, and arrangements were made to move him out of his grandmother's home in Virginia, get him on a bus and join his mother in Vancouver.

She said "he fell into drugs like other kids, and we needed to get him out of there because we knew there was a lot of trouble."

Jacqueline Elioff said it was her understanding that "he was on the bus, and then we heard he got off the bus."

As the mother made arrangements to fly to Minnesota, she said, "I've been asking him for a year to come here. Things weren't right up there. We had to get him into treatment so it wouldn't end like this."

Estavon Dominic Elioff was a great-grandson of Dominic Elioff, a DFLer who represented the Iron Range from 1979 to 1987.