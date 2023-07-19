The North Dakota attorney general on Wednesday hinted the Fargo man who ambushed police officers Friday — critically injuring two and killing one — was possibly planning a mass shooting in the area and the Fargo officer who shot him "was the last person standing between this individual who was obviously dead set on some pretty horrific acts."

Police and fire officials were responding to a car crash on a busy street Friday afternoon when Mohamad Barakat, 37, started firing at officers, killing St. Michael native Jake Wallin.

Barakat had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a hand grenade in his vehicle, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley said Wednesday at a news conference regarding the use of deadly force by Fargo officer Zachary Robinson.

"In the wake of [Barakat's] murderous, unprovoked attack, officer Robinson's use of deadly force was reasonable. It was necessary. It was justified and in all ways, it was lawful," Wrigley said. "[Barakat] engaged in a completely unprovoked assault."

Wrigley said Barakat used a .223 caliber long rifle that was capable of shooting 60 rounds. From his car in a nearby parking lot, Barakat shot the police officers at the crash scene and then shot a civilian who was involved in the crash and standing on the sidewalk.

Robinson was standing away from the other officers and able to shoot at Barakat from about 75 feet away to disarm the rifle, from which about 40 rounds had been shot, Wrigley said.

Robinson then approached Barakat, who was on the ground near his vehicle and waving a 9 mm handgun in the air, and repeatedly directed Barakat to drop his weapon.

Firefighters on the scene and a nearby ambulance were essential in preventing additional fatalities, officials said. As soon as the firing stopped, "firefighters bounced out and they were applying first aid immediately to our officers," Fargo police Chief David Zibolski said, which "probably had a very significant impact on their survival."

Shortly after the shooting, authorities, including the FBI, converged on a residential area about 2 miles away and evacuated residents of an apartment building to gather what they said was related evidence.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI are investigating the attack.

Another news conference is scheduled for Friday to address the investigation and share more information about where Barakat might have been headed.

The governors of Minnesota and North Dakota ordered U.S. and state flags to fly at half-staff at all government buildings through sunset on Saturday, and encouraged people to do the same at their homes and businesses.

Funeral services for Wallin have been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Pequot Lakes (Minn.) High School. Fargo Police Department will escort Wallin from Fargo to Pequot Lakes beginning at 5:45 a.m. with arrival estimated at about 9 a.m., according to a spokesperson for the city of Fargo.

Other law enforcement agencies, first responders and the public are encouraged to be present along the route, which includes a memorial loop around the Fargo Police headquarters, as well as sections of highway in Motley, Baxter and Pequot Lakes.

The Wallin family and Fargo police will also host a public celebration of life at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Scheel's Arena in Fargo.

