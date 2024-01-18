MNsure has set a new open enrollment record with more than 146,000 health insurance signups during its annual shopping season that concluded Monday.

Thousands turned to MNsure for their 2024 coverage after learning they no longer qualify for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs. That loss of eligibility was the result of ongoing coverage re-determinations in the state-federal Medicaid program.

MNsure officials say another enrollment boost came from the continuation of enhanced federal tax credits. These credits discount premium costs.

The final tally of 146,445 enrollments, announced Thursday, marked a 13% increase over last year and surpassed the previous peak two years ago of just over 134,500 signups during the annual enrollment period.

"We're proud to be serving more Minnesotans than ever before, helping them lower health insurance costs and secure the coverage they need," Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.

Minnesota launched the MNsure exchange a decade ago under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). Known as a health exchange or marketplace, it's a government-run platform where people can use federal subsidies while shopping for insurance policies sold by private companies.

MNsure is part of the state's individual health insurance market, which caters to self-employed people and those who don't get job-based health insurance benefits. Fewer than 5% of state residents buy policies for individuals.