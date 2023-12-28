MNsure is on track for a record-setting open enrollment period with signups in the state's health insurance marketplace reaching an all-time high through mid-December.

Thousands are turning to MNsure after learning they no longer qualify for Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare programs, the result of coverage re-determinations this year in the state-federal Medicaid program.

Another enrollment boost comes from the continuation of enhanced tax credits for discounting premium costs that the federal government first made available in 2022, said Libby Caulum, the MNsure chief executive.

Open enrollment started in November and Dec. 15 marked the deadline for coverage that begins with the new year. Consumers still have until mid-January to sign up for plans that take effect in February.

"We're just really busy fielding phone calls and helping folks get their questions answered," Caulum said in an interview. "We're glad to see it, because it means people are seeking coverage options."

Through Dec. 15, MNsure has seen 132,789 signups, an increase of 11% over last year. The mid-December tally also exceeds the comparable figure going into 2022, which previously set the record for signups.

Minnesota launched the MNsure exchange a decade ago under the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA). Known as a health exchange or marketplace, it's a government-run platform where people can use federal subsidies while shopping for insurance policies sold by private companies.

Self-employed people and those who don't get job-based health insurance benefits are among those who shop on MNsure, which is part of the state's individual health insurance market. Fewer than 5% of state residents typically buy policies for individuals.

Signups thus far include just over 7,000 people who faced coverage cut-offs in Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, Caulum said.

The federal government also reported this month a record-breaking pace for signups via ACA marketplaces across the country.

Preliminary data suggests that more than 19 million consumers will enroll in marketplace coverage for 2024. Health insurers including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare have stepped up competition in the market.

In Minnesota, five nonprofit health plans sell policies on MNsure — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Medica, Quartz and UCare. Individual market premiums for next year will increase on average between 1.9% and 5.5%, although larger tax credits will offset the increase for many consumers.

People can buy coverage via the MNsure website or with the help of a health insurance agent or navigator.

Whereas the first MNsure open enrollment at the end of 2013 featured a host of operating problems that outraged consumers, the system now works smoothly, Caulum said, and is poised in coming years for state-funded technology improvements.

"We have grown and evolved and improved so much from those early years."