Premiums on health insurance policies sold to individuals will increase on average between 1.9% and 5.5% next year in Minnesota, a range that's far below large jumps in the market seven years ago but still points to signs this year of a general rise in health care costs.

The state Commerce Department announced the rates Friday for the individual market, where about 167,000 people, or 3% of state residents, buy coverage.

The majority do so via the state-run MNsure health exchange, where federal tax credits can significantly discount out-of-pocket premium costs for consumers.

"When consumers purchase plans through MNsure, they may qualify for tax credits to help lower the cost of their insurance, with more Minnesotans qualifying than ever before," Commerce said in a statement. "Minnesota families that qualify will save an average of $6,700 annually next year because of tax credits."

Commerce announced in June that health insurers were seeking larger premium increases for next year on coverage sold directly to individuals and families in Minnesota. Compared with those initial proposals, however, the final increases announced Friday are more moderate:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota HMO: 3%

HealthPartners: 5.5%

Medica: 1.9%

Quartz: 3.17%

UCare: 5.45%

"Actual prices a consumer will pay for health insurance can vary depending on factors such as where they live, what plan they choose and their age," Commerce said.

Average premiums at Blue Cross, HealthPartners and UCare are increasing faster than changes at those insurers for 2023. Premiums at Medica and Quartz, meanwhile, are growing at slower rate.

In June, two of the nation's largest health insurers — Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare and Kentucky-based Humana — reported higher costs with unexpected demand for surgeries and medical procedures. Meanwhile, a PwC Health Research Institute report forecast medical cost trends will increase from 6% this year to 7% in 2024.

"The individual market is available for Minnesotans who do not have access to employer-based coverage and are not eligible for coverage through public programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and MinnesotaCare," Commerce said. "Individual health plans are available through MNsure, an insurance broker or agent, or directly from the insurer."