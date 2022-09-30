State regulators announced Friday moderate premium changes for people who buy individual health insurance policies including coverage sold through the MNsure health exchange.

Three large carriers will increase monthly premiums by less than 3% on average, according to figures released by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. The fourth large carrier in the individual market will cut its rate by an average of 2.3%

The increases are smaller than a year ago, when regulators approved jumps of 7% to 11% on coverage for 2022.

Beyond the steady rates, Commerce estimates that more than 70,000 state residents in the market are eligible to save an average of $6,700 on premiums next year via federal tax credits obtained through MNsure.

About 169,000 people, or 3% of state residents, shop in the individual market — typically people younger than 65 who are self-employed or don't get health benefits from their employer.

"Our good-news announcement about 2023 rates, along with the recent extensions of federal premium tax credits and Minnesota's reinsurance program, reflect the impact of our work to lower the cost of buying health insurance in 2023," Commerce Commissioner Grace Arnold said in a statement.

In June, two of the largest carriers in the individual market proposed increases of about 6%. The final numbers released Friday are the product of a rate review process where state regulators evaluate the necessity of proposed changes.

Rates for individuals can vary from the average based on geography, age and other factors. The modest premium changes apply to about 164,000 people who buy individual market coverage, Commerce says.

Another 5,000 people in the market buy health plans with average premium jumps of 18% to 22.2%

"The individual market is available for Minnesotans who do not have access to employer-based coverage and are not eligible for coverage through public programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and MinnesotaCare," Commerce said in a statement. "Individual health plans are available through MNsure, an insurance broker or agent, or directly from the insurer."

For 2023, Commerce approved the following rate changes: UCare 0.8%; Medica 2.6%; HealthPartners 2.1%; the HMO at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota a 2.3% decrease; Quartz, 22.2%; and PreferredOne 18%.

