Illustration by Nuri Ducassi, Star Tribune

Top Workplaces National Rankings

How Minnesota companies can make 'hybrid' workplaces work

As more companies consider having remote and office-based employees, leaders are wondering how to play fair.
  • New national Top Workplaces list includes Arctic Wolf, 37 other Minnesota companies

Nominate your company for Top Workplaces 2021

Nick Schneider, Arctic Wolf’s president, and Kristin Dean, senior vice president of people.

Eden Prairie's Arctic Wolf is employee-focused — and growing

10:56am
Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity firm that moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to Eden Prairie last year, is growing fast.
The Eden Prairie headquarters of Arctic Wolf Networks.

New national Top Workplaces list includes Arctic Wolf, 37 other Minnesota companies

11:29am
Designation recognizes companies that "prioritize a people-centered culture."

Employee treatment during COVID-19 will have effect on brand reputation

9:30am
It will affect everything from productivity and turnover to customer retention and recruiting.

Deadline is March 19 to nominate Top Workplaces

February 26
It is not too late to be ranked among the Top Workplaces in Minnesota.

Meet the Minnesota companies that have been voted Top Workplaces 10 years in a row

Companies say open communication and ensuring employees feel valued are keys to success.
  • How Minnesota companies have made the cut on Top Workplaces in all 10 years

Top workplace companies of 2020

TOP 10 LARGE EMPLOYERS
1Bell Bank
2Bridge Realty LLC
3DRCC
4Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
5American Solutions for Business
6Federated Mutual Insurance Company
7Keller Williams Realty
8Ryan Companies US, Inc.
9Edward Jones
10Edina Realty Home Services
TOP 10 MIDSIZE EMPLOYERS
1Glacial Ridge Health System
2Tradition Companies
3sdg
4Panda Restaurant Group
5Avra Hospitality
6Realty Group
7Code42 Software Inc.
8Frandsen Bank & Trust
9SFM Mutual Insurance Company
10Lifesprk
TOP 10 SMALL EMPLOYERS
1Right at Home
2Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.
3Serenity Couture Salon & Spa
4New Directions, Inc.
5Object Partners, Inc.
6Ascent Solutions
7Bursch Travel
8Allweather Roof
9Accredited Investors Wealth Management
10J.L. Buchanan

Golden Valley tech firm SDG wins Top Workplaces special award for 'getting things done'

June 11, 2019
Everybody's an owner at tech firm SDG, where even the consultants are full-time employees.

UCare, other Minnesota Top Workplaces trying to make diversity more than a buzzword

June 11, 2019
From educational seminars to sharing cultures and starting women's groups, diversity takes time.

Minnesota firms seek recruits earlier, adjust requirements due to tight labor market

June 11, 2019
Companies finding tight labor market means they need to up their game to get the people they need.

Federated Insurance CEO wins the Top Workplaces leadership award for large companies

June 11, 2019
Large companies: Federated's Jeff Fetters rescued his own management career after nearly being demoted.

Gentle Transitions' Bjorkman and Lehman win the Top Workplaces small-business leadership award

June 11, 2019
Small companies: Gentle Transitions' Diane Bjorkman and Bill Lehman create a sense of home for senior clients — and employees.

Doran Cos. ranks highly with employees for leadership, communication

June 11, 2019
Midsize companies: Doran Cos.' new CEO emphasizes benefits such as parental leave, profit-sharing.

