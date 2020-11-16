MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
8-7-9
(eight, seven, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
14-15-24-25-29
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $25,000
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Variety
Stocks open higher on Wall Street on more good vaccine news
Encouraging news on a second possible coronavirus vaccine sent stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street, following gains in overseas markets. Moderna said Monday that preliminary data show its vaccine provides strong protection against the coronavirus. The announcement comes one week after Pfizer revealed its own vaccine to be similarly effective. The S&P 500 rose 0.8%. The index is coming off a record high last week. Small-company stocks, travel companies such as cruise lines and others that stand to benefit from a re-opening of the economy led the way higher. In other bullish signals, Treasury yields and oil prices also rose.
National
Americans across party lines, regions embrace marijuana
Bill Stocker could be considered the archetype of a conservative voter: He's a retired Marine and former police officer who voted for President Donald Trump. But he's also among the majority of South Dakota voters who broadly legalized marijuana this month.
Coronavirus
2nd virus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
Moderna said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is proving to be highly effective in a major trial, a second dash of hope in the global race…
Nation
2 young sisters found by themselves on Chicago street
Two young sisters were found by themselves on the street in Chicago, prompting a search Monday for their parents, police said.The girls, identified by police…
National
The Latest: Fauci says Moderna vaccine news 'impressive'
The United States' top infectious disease expert says news from Moderna that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective "is really quite impressive."