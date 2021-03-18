The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that an officer sued over an incident that occurred while he was working as a private security guard is not entitled to a defense by the city of St. Paul.
Eric Reetz, a St. Paul police officer, was sued by a woman who was stabbed by a male client at a St. Paul homeless shelter on Dec. 30, 2016. The suit said he failed to detect the knife smuggled in during his shift.
Reetz contended he was entitled to a city defense. But the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled otherwise Wednesday, overturning an Appeals Court ruling that had supported Reetz against the city's rejection of representation for him.
"Because we conclude that Reetz was not 'acting in the performance of the duties of the position' of a police officer under [Minnesota law] when he allegedly failed to detect the knife at the homeless shelter, the City was not required to defend and indemnify him," according to the ruling.
Reetz argued that the city was required to defend him because "off-duty police officers who provide private security services can also be performing police duties because they 'perform these duties while in uniform and maintain the arrest power' as if they were on duty."
The city concluded that he was not performing his duties as a police officer while he was working at the Dorothy Day Center, which is operated by Catholic Charities.
Reetz was paid $40 per hour for examining bags to keep weapons, drugs and alcohol from entering the center.
St. Paul Police Department policy required him to wear his uniform while working off duty and allowed him to use his patrol car with prior approval. While Reetz was required to have his off-duty work approved, the city was not a party to his agreement with Catholic Charities, the state Supreme Court said.
