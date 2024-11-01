The Loons, who lost Dayne St. Clair, Tani Oluwaseyi, and Carlos Harvey last summer to Copa América, know as much as any team about how FIFA can affect a team’s MLS season. But whatever the other benefits of a schedule change — like having the playoffs in May instead of November, or aligning the league’s transfer windows with those in Europe — it’s hard to see how shifting the schedule could possibly make sense for any team outside of Florida, Texas, or California.