Chauvin Trial Day 26 of Derek Chauvin trial: Closing arguments set for Monday after Chauvin doesn't testify
Minnetonka home is time capsule from 1970
Architect-designed modern house has atrium and indoor pool
Gophers
Gophers gymnasts Ona Loper, Mya Hooten hold early leads at NCAA championships
Loper posted a 9.96 on the vault and Hooten a 9.95 on the floor, giving them both the lead heading into the night session in Fort Worth.
Chauvin Trial
Mpls. council opposes tear gas, other 'less lethal' weapons in city
The final decision will rest with the law enforcement agencies working throughout the city.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: 58, clouds and sun
Temps are back to average, with a decent weekend on tap and a cooldown with a chance of rain and even snow early Monday.
Twins
Lefty Thorpe called up by Twins, will start tonight against Angels
Shane Anderson, who was called up as an extra arm after Wednesday's doubleheader, was sent down after one day with the Twins.