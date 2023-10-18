More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
Tuesday's prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
Wild
Wild penalty killers turn tables on Canadiens in 5-2 victory
Down a forward because of recent injuries and a salary cap pinch, the Wild's Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar each capitalized shorthanded on the same first-period shift against Montreal.
Wild
Duhaime, Dewar join select crowd in the Wild's record book
Brandon Duhaime and Connor Dewar each scored shorthanded goals in the first period against the Canadiens on Tuesday night, the sixth time the Wild have scored two shorthanded goals in the same game.
World
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Jordan's foreign minister said his country canceled a regional summit scheduled for Wednesday in Amman, where Joe Biden was to meet with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.
www.startribune.com
Minnetonka defeats Edina in boys 2AAA section championship
The Skippers beat the Hornets 1-0 at Prior Lake High School in Savage, Minn.