After a car theft and assault in Minnetonka last month, some residents are on edge despite violent crime remaining rare in the suburb.

On Monday, residents packed the City Council meeting to voice their concerns after a family's car was stolen as they unloaded groceries in their driveway.

"I think the reason I'm here is I'm tired of this. We're tired of the crime," said Craig Beason, a Minnetonka man whose wife was the victim of the carjacking. "We want to know what we can do to invoke change."

Romell Roshode Lewis, 21, has been charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery and burglary charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, after police say he and three youths stole a car from a Minnetonka driveway as Beason's wife unloaded groceries on the morning of Aug. 17. Lewis has not been arrested, but criminal charges filed last week allege the youths shoved the woman who tried to stop the carjackers, and shoved her 13-year-old son and tried to take his phone as he called police. The thieves drove the car away and police chased them through Minnetonka. The car was found in Edina about half an hour later.

Minnetonka Police Capt. Andy Gardner said this was the first carjacking Minnetonka has seen in 2023, and one carjacking took place in 2022.

Violent crime never spiked during the pandemic in Minnetonka as it did in larger cities, Gardner said. But the city has seen more property crimes, he said, including a rash of car thefts in August. Only one of those thefts was violent, Gardner said.

Mayor Brad Wiersun said Monday that even though Minnetonka is safe, that's little comfort to someone who has been the victim of a crime.

"Statistics are just fine until you're a victim. When you're a victim it's very personal and very devastating," Wiersun said. "Our statistics could be near perfect, but when it happens to you, statistics mean nothing."