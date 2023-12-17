Gabriel, 12, is a shy, friendly, smart and adventurous child who loves his siblings and enjoys being a big brother. He likes to play video games, Pokémon, badminton and other sports. Gabriel enjoys riding his bike and building things. His favorite foods include pizza and macaroni and cheese, and he loves going to Pizza Ranch.

Keyara, 11, is creative, brave, talented and an animal lover. She loves her siblings and thinks family is the most important thing. Keyara enjoys arts and crafts, learning how to speak Dakota and Ojibwe, watching movies, doing hair and nails, and spending quality time with people she loves. Her favorite foods include pizza, macaroni and cheese and lots of vegetables to go with her meals.

Lillian, 8, is funny, smart, brave and a big animal lover. She is creative, imaginative and has an outgoing personality. Lillian enjoys arts and crafts, gymnastics, movies and quality time with her siblings. Her favorite foods are macaroni and cheese and cake.

Gabriel, Keyara and Lillian are friendly, curious, playful and kind siblings. They would do best in a structured and consistent two-parent home. They prefer a family in the surrounding Twin Cities metro area that has pets and can support their race, culture and heritage. The siblings identify as Ojibwe and are enrolled members in their tribe. Family to them means unconditional love, quality time doing activities together, and knowing that someone is always there for them and loves them.

Gabriel, Keyara and Lillian will need to maintain contact with their maternal grandmother.

Only Minnesota families are being considered at this time, and the Indian Child Welfare Act applies.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.