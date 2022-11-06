Timmy, 12, is very curious, inquisitive and creative. He loves to build things with building toys and everyday objects. He also likes to play sports and loves to be active and keep busy. Timmy has a very good sense of humor and loves to tell jokes. He can be quiet around new people, but once he gets to know someone, he is very funny and talkative. His favorite treat is an Oreo Blizzard.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please email info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
