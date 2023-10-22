Jarell, 15, is energetic, athletic, caring and personable. He is a gifted athlete who especially excels in football, but is also talented at basketball and soccer. Jarell's favorite subjects in school are physical education and art. When not in school, he enjoys playing video games. Jarell values his friendships and loves hanging out with friends.

Jarell would do best with calm caregivers who can support him in his interests. It would benefit him to remain in the greater metro area, preferably in a diverse community. Jarell enjoys participating in child-focused church activities and likes animals.

Following adoption, Jarell will need to maintain contact with his siblings, some extended family members and his former foster family.

Only families from Minnesota are being considered at this time.

