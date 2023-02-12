Fernando, 16, is a respectful and outgoing teen who enjoys spending time with his friends, playing sports and video games. He likes to be involved at school and is a part of several clubs and sports activities. Fernando's goal is to complete high school and enroll in an American Indigenous Studies program in college.

Fernando would do well in a family that supports his racial identity and is willing to learn more about the Native American culture. Following adoption, Fernando will need to maintain contact with his siblings.

ICWA (Indian Child Welfare Act) applies, although all families are being considered at this time.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.