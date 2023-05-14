Elliston, 16, is a talkative, outgoing, funny and brilliant teen who loves to chat and make new connections.

He likes wrestling and playing basketball and football, and is taking a boxing class at school, which he loves. Elliston is excellent at solving a Rubik's Cube, and can finish in minutes. He is a great singer and enjoys singing along to the car radio. Elliston also likes reading "anything that catches his eye," and says he would like to have a good library in his area.

A family that can keep Elliston connected to his physical outlets and can continue to help him achieve his potential is a must. He is open to any family composition or religious views, and would prefer to live in the Twin Cities metro area. Elliston loves horses and dogs and would love to live in a home with pets.

Following adoption, Elliston needs to maintain contact with his brother and other family members.

If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.