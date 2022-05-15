Amber, 13, likes music, art, drawing, crafts and reading. She also enjoys basketball, spending time outdoors and going mushroom hunting. Amber does very well in school. She is described as being more of an introvert who is generally quiet and reserved.
Amber would thrive in a home where she is afforded structure, love and one-on-one attention. She would also benefit from having older siblings who can be positive role models.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please e-mail info@mnadopt.org or call 612-861-7115.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "Daily 3" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'NORTH5' game
MINNEAPOLIS _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Minnesota Lottery's "NORTH5" game were:
Nation
Rodrigo, Drake, Ye early winners at Billboard Music Awards
Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West and Drake are already big winners before the Billboard Music Awards officially kicks off.
Sports
Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 threes in Game 7 rout of Bucks
Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven three-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 three-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.