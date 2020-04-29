Looking for paper products? Masks? Sanitizers? So is everyone else, and that’s why the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be on the lookout for scams.

The agency said it has been investigating several websites and complaints since mid-March. The BBB said some sites will sell products, preying on the fear people have due to the pandemic, but never ship the product. And it turns out the website is phony.

So the BBB is telling people to take precautions, including: Google the website to see if others have complained; check the domain name and look for spelling errors in the ad’s wording; always pay with a credit card; and check the site with the BBB.

STAFF REPORT