The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday struck down President Joe Biden's plan that would have forgiven student loan debt for hundreds of thousands of Minnesotans, forcing many of them to reevaluate their finances months before payments are set to resume.

"It's not surprising to me, but I am really disappointed," said Frances Stevenson, 27, who had been waiting to hear whether thousands of dollars in student debt would be forgiven. "We need people in the United States who have all levels of education, and that includes people who have medical degrees, who have doctorates, who go to trade school and who don't go to college. And right now to do any of those things, to go to college, it's a really heavy lift."

About 43 million Americans have federal student loans worth a combined $1.6 trillion. That includes more than a half million Minnesotans who applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the Biden administration's forgiveness program, according to data released by the White House earlier this year.

The ruling comes at a crucial time for borrowers, many of whom are still trying to estimate how much money they'll have to shell out when student loan payments resume this fall. A pause on payments during the pandemic gave many of them a glimpse at what life would be like if they had hundreds of extra dollars per month to put toward things like housing, food, cars or savings.

Biden, a Democrat, unveiled a plan last year to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student loans for people making less than $125,000, with the largest amount going to people who received Pell Grants that go to students from low-income families. Estimates on the program's cost ranged from about $305 billion to $430 billion.

An opinion poll released last month by Ipsos and USA Today found that Americans were split on the program, with 47% supporting it and 41% opposing it. Support was higher, though not universal, among people with student loans.

Mike Linzbach was among the Minnesota graduates who didn't expect to be impacted by the ruling — no matter which way it went.

Linzbach, 41, earned an electrical engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and paid off his roughly $20,000 in student debt several years ago.

When he speaks about student debt, he thinks of it in terms of profit and loss: "You get the profit of having the education, and you get the loss of getting some debt with it," Linzbach said in an interview before the ruling, "but making sure that those things balance out or work in your favor over time is key."

Stevenson, who lives in Minneapolis and works in communications for a nonprofit providing social services, worries that organizations already strained by the pandemic will be flooded with additional requests when student loan payments resume in October.

"When the loans go into repayment, people aren't going to be able to pay them, or they're not going to be able to pay their other bills," Stevenson said.

Stevenson graduated from Luther College, a private school in Iowa, in 2017 and has about $11,000 in student debt remaining, the bulk of which would have been eligible for forgiveness under the Biden plan.

She had been hoping to go to graduate school in 2024 so she could get a master's degree in social work, an accomplishment that would make her eligible for a promotion and higher pay. It's still something she wants to do, but she doubts she'll be able to do it on the same timeframe.

When officials unveiled the debt forgiveness process, "I was excited because I thought a lot about going back to school, but I don't really want to take on student debt when I haven't been able to pay my initial student debt," she said.

This is a developing story. Check back with Startribune.com for more.

The Star Tribune is looking for Minnesotans who are willing to talk about how student debt has affected their lives. If you're interested or would like to learn more, please include your contact information in the form below.