A bipartisan majority of Minnesota's congressional delegation is calling for the murder case against state trooper Ryan Londregan to be taken away from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty and reassigned to someone else.

Minnesota's Republican U.S. Reps. Tom Emmer, Michelle Fischbach, Pete Stauber and Brad Finstad sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday demanding the case be removed from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office. They also said they'd ask the U.S. House Judiciary Committee to investigate the matter.

"Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has weaponized her position against law enforcement. She ignored an independent use-of-force expert chosen by her own office, who stated that Trooper Londregan acted as a 'reasonable officer' would have," their letter stated.

Recent court filings revealed that Hennepin County prosecutors stopped consulting a use-of-force expert after his opinion didn't support their theory that Londregan acted criminally when he shot and killed motorist Ricky Cobb II last summer. The expert had initially said a reasonable officer would have done what Londregan did to protect his partner, who was being dragged as Cobb's car lurched forward.

Moriarty initially said the expert's opinion would be critical to making her charging decision, but she stopped working with him and later charged Londregan with second-degree murder, manslaughter and first-degree assault.

Moriarty's handling of the case has been questioned by Republicans and Democrats, including Walz, who said Monday that the "option is always open" to remove the case from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

The governor has authority to reassign criminal cases from any county attorney, but that's only happened twice in modern history.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Angie Craig and Dean Phillips joined their Republican House colleagues in calling for the case to be reassigned.

Phillips, whose congressional district includes parts of Hennepin County, said Thursday that "In light of the circumstances, I believe it's in the best interests of our community and justice for the case to be transferred to Attorney General [Keith] Ellison."

Craig weighed in on Wednesday, saying "it's clear to me that it's time for state leaders to take over or reassign the Trooper Londregan case from the Hennepin County Attorney's office."

"Minnesotans deserve to have confidence in our state's criminal justice process, and recent disclosures in this case have seriously damaged that process. This action would help restore public confidence and ensure an objective review of the case is completed," Craig said.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Betty McCollum did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday, nor did Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

Moriarty's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday, either. In a statement Monday morning, her office said it "would be happy to meet with the governor or his team to discuss any concerns they have about the rules of criminal procedure — the same rules our office follows and fulfills in thousands of cases every year."

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Staff writers Rochelle Olson and Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.