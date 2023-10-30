Two sea otter pups from Alaska are getting settled in at the Minnesota Zoo after being orphaned in the wild — a high-risk situation that would have drastically reduced their chances to survive, had they not been rescued.

Nuka and Denali, who were orphaned in separate incidents, were rescued and temporarily cared for by the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward, Alaska. Minnesota Zoo veterinary staff went to the center to help with them for a few weeks before they arrived in Apple Valley, which officials say will be their permanent home.

"Northern sea otter pups are highly dependent on their mothers during their first several months of life," a Minnesota Zoo news release said.

Nuka, named after an Alaskan island, and Denali, named after the tallest peak in North America, both need around-the-clock care.

Nuka was found on Sept. 9 by an off-duty staff person at the SeaLife Center after the sea otter's mother was attacked by an orca and never resurfaced.

Days before that incident, Denali was found five miles up a river, an odd place for a sea otter, the news release said. No mother otter was in sight and she appeared malnourished, so the five-month-old pup was brought to the center, too.

The pups receive help with everything from eating to swimming and grooming. Their health is monitored extensively, the release said.

The Minnesota Zoo has previously worked with the SeaLife Center, a public aquarium that also specializes in marine research, education, and wildlife response. The zoo's three other sea otters all came from the center after being abandoned as pups about 17 years ago.

Working with young animals is challenging because their status can change quickly, Anne Rivas, the zoo's director of animal health, said in the news release.

The two pups, who are being kept in separate behind-the-scenes areas at the zoo for now, have a "long health journey ahead", according to the release. They will likely make their first public appearance in December or January.