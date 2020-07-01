The Minnesota Zoo has received $6 million in state COVID-19 relief funding that will help keep the state-operated attraction afloat while it’s closed for the pandemic.

The money will fund basic operations at the Apple Valley zoo, said Sen. Greg Clausen, DFL-Apple Valley. He said zoo officials also were discussing cost-saving moves such as finding new homes for its animals.

The zoo “is one of those institutions that just makes life in Minnesota special,” Clausen said of the zoo. The emergency funding, he said, “was desperately needed.”

State Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans on Tuesday requested the funding be drawn from the COVID-19 Minnesota fund, created by the Legislature to maintain government operations under Gov. Tim Walz’s peacetime emergency order. After a legislative commission approved the request, Frans authorized the funding.

The zoo closed in mid-March in response to the pandemic. Since about three-quarters of the zoo’s funding come from gate receipts, it’s been strapped for cash ever since.

In May, the zoo laid off about 50 employees and held off on hiring dozens of seasonal workers in an effort to reduce spending. Several large projects are on hold.

Zoo officials are trying innovative ways to allow the public to view animals and raise money. In late June they debuted the Beastly Boulevard, a drive along the Northern Trail that will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 12.